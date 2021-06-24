A New Approach To Mitigating AI’s Negative Impact

Too often, we understand artificial intelligence’s negative impact after implementation: a hiring AI that rejects women’s resumes, loan-approval AI biased against low-income earners, or racist facial recognition technologies. What if researchers acted on potential harm earlier in the process?

For the first time at Stanford University, a new program is requiring AI researchers to evaluate their proposals for any potential negative impact on society before being green-lighted for funding.

The Ethics and Society Review (ESR) requires researchers seeking funding from the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) to consider how their proposals might pose negative ethical and societal risks, to come up with methods to lessen those risks, and, if needed, to collaborate with an interdisciplinary faculty panel to ensure those concerns are addressed before funding is received.

The goal, says Michael Bernstein, associate professor of computer science and the project co-lead, is to encourage AI researchers to thoughtfully consider the societal impact of their work and minimize risks in the initial stages of the research process. Despite the fact that AI continues to be implicated in social ills ranging from the spread of disinformation to unequal outcomes in law enforcement and health care, there are still few resources to help with this; AI research often falls outside the purview of existing entities such as the Institutional Review Board, which is designed to evaluate harm to individuals, rather than society.

“Unlike other professions such as law and medicine that have a history of institutional processes for considering ethical issues, computing doesn’t really have a strong institutional response; it lacks any sort of widely applied ethical or societal review,” Bernstein says. “So how do we get people to engage in this? The ESR’s main insight was that we have one point of leverage, which is when researchers are applying for internal funding. Our idea was to work with the grantor so that funding isn’t released until the teams have completed an ethics and society review.”

Launching the HAI Pilot

Bernstein and the ESR team — Debra Satz, the Vernon R. and Lysbeth Warren Anderson Dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences; Margaret Levi, director of the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences (CASBS) and co-director of the Stanford Ethics, Society and Technology Hub; and David Magnus, the Thomas A. Raffin Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Ethics — took the idea to James Landay, professor of computer science and HAI associate director, in the hopes of piloting the concept on researchers seeking funding from HAI.

“When Michael reached out to me about this, I said we should do it,” Landay says. “It’s been baked into HAI from the start that we want to make sure we’re looking at the impact of AI on society, and we think that has to occur at the beginning of creating new AI technologies, when you can have the most impact on people’s research, not after these ideas have turned into research papers and eventually into products. The problem is that we don’t have a mechanism for doing that, other than saying, ‘Hey, we think it’s important.’ The advantage of this idea is that it forces people to think about these issues at that early stage.”

The one-year pilot program began in spring 2020, and it asked researchers seeking HAI grant funding to submit within their proposal a simple ESR statement that identified their project’s potential risks to society and outlined plans to mitigate those risks. After HAI completed its typical merit review, the ESR began its process with 41 grants that HAI had recommended for funding, which included both larger Hoffman-Yee grants and smaller seed grants. Each proposal and ethical impact statement was reviewed by two members of the ESR’s interdisciplinary faculty panel, which included expertise from fields including anthropology, computer science, history, management science and engineering, medicine, philosophy, political science, and sociology.

About 60 percent of those projects received written ESR feedback and were cleared to receive funding. The remaining 40 percent of research teams iterated at least once with the ESR. All the proposals eventually were approved for funding.