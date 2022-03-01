How Fast Will Antarctica’s Ice Sheet Melt?

Warming oceans, melting glaciers, and thinning polar ice caps are expected to cause dramatic sea-level changes that threaten coastal communities around the world. Many cities already are thinking about how to cope with chronic flooding that could bring salt and moisture into homes and infrastructure, compromise drinking water and agriculture, and cause extensive damage to ports.

But how much will sea-level rise, and how fast? Many factors are contributing to the outcome, and the predictive models that scientists have developed so far leave a lot of uncertainty in the projections. One question in particular accounts for most of the uncertainty: At what rate will Antarctica’s ice sheet melt? High uncertainty in the contribution from the southernmost continent means that governments around the world must consider infinite scenarios as they try to prepare for the future.

Working at the intersection of science and engineering, HAI Seed Grant recipient Dustin Schroeder and PhD candidate in electrical engineering Thomas Teisberg, and their collaborator Mykel Kochenderfer, an associate professor of aeronautics and astronautics, wanted to reduce the uncertainty in sea-level models to help policymakers get the answers they need to plan ahead. By combining autonomous drone technology with scientific machine learning, they are poised to reinvent how researchers capture ice sheet data, gathering more and better data, to improve our understanding of the forces at play in a warming climate.

“We want to equip policymakers with information to decide how to adapt, but given the difficulty of gathering data from Antarctica, we can’t survey everything,” Schroeder explains. “We need to focus on collecting the most impactful data. The question of where that data is — or how we would know in a formal way — is a hard, technical, AI-rich problem.”

Faster, Smarter Data Collection

Schroeder, an associate professor of geophysics at Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences who heads up the Stanford Radio Glaciology research group, is a leading expert in ice-penetrating radar. Teisberg has experience with unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sensing and perception systems. Combining their interests and skills resulted in a two-part approach to the problem.

First, they set out to design a new data collection platform that would use autonomous drones equipped with ice-penetrating radar to take measurements more efficiently. “The current process involves going to Antarctica for months at a time and flying around in World War II airplanes or setting up expensive field camps in the middle of the ice sheet,” Schroeder says. “We envisioned UAVs providing a long-term monitoring approach that’s sustainable and almost entirely automated.”

The second part of their project focused on determining where to find the most valuable data: What if custom algorithms could tell researchers when and where to send the drones to maximize the impact of their work?