What is a Foundation Model? An Explainer for Non-Experts

New advancements in AI are transforming many aspects of our society. At the forefront of this development are powerful machine learning algorithms known as foundation models.

The deployment of these models are on the rise, leading to unprecedented adoption across many industries without any guardrails. The generative tools powered by this technology have now captured people’s imagination, but not necessarily public understanding.

Here, Stanford HAI and the Center for Research on Foundation Models scholars explain what this technology is and its potential impact in this video designed for non-experts.

